At least one person is confirmed to have died and several are injured following the partial collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Miami on Thursday. A major search and rescue operation is still taking place at the site of the collapse, with survivors thought to be trapped under the rubble, according to reports.Surfside mayor Charles W Burkett told CNN’s Leyla Santiago that there had been at least one fatality due to the incident in Surfside, Florida – a person who was pronounced deceased at the hospital. CBS Miami said the person who died was a woman, and that...