Entertainment

Australian twins construct world's smallest mobile nightclub

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian twins who missed visiting nightclubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic set a Guinness World Record by constructing the world's smallest mobile nightclub.

Harry Labrakis, an electronic music DJ who records his own material under the name Harry Nathan, and twin brother Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis repurposed a corrugated metal garden shed into a miniature nightclub they dubbed the "Doof Shed" after a popular slang term for a dance party.

The shed features a Pioneer DJ setup, focal sound system, intelligent lighting and a smoke machine.

The brothers held a raffle for members of the public to reserve the Doof Shed for their own dance parties.

"Nightclubs for me are all about the doof, that's why I named it the Doof Shed. When people enter the ballot they can choose who's show they'd like to attend," Evangelos Labrakis told Guinness World Records.

The brothers said they have fit up to seven people into the 5-foot-by-2.4-foot-by-6.2-foot club at one time.

