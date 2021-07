Raleigh, N.C. — And then there were four — locations, that is, not roosters. Confused? Stay with me. Two Roosters Ice Cream has announced a fourth location which will occupy the former WhichWich spot on Lake Boone Trail just down from Rex Hospital. They currently have locations in Raleigh’s Greystone Village and Person Street Plaza, as well as Durham’s Golden Belt campus. And did I mention their seasonal location at the Durham Bulls ballpark as well as their food truck? That’s a lot of ice cream! Keep up with them here.