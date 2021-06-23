Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors. The staff at the Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) recently participated in an exercise to learn about complex decisions of moving a loved one into an assisted living or nursing home setting. We were instructed to write down the ten most important things to us. Examples were family, home, independence and pets. We were then told we were going to move into a nursing home and couldn’t take all ten of our items with us, including our pets. We were told to cross off five items and eventually ended up with just one item left on our lists. This exercise was very impactful because many times, seniors and families of seniors have to make extremely difficult decisions regarding their lives. Most of us never realize how much our seniors give up to move into a facility because they can no longer safely stay in their homes.