This Amazon Find Gives Kate Hudson Instant Zen Every Morning

By Lydia Geisel
Domino
Domino
 9 days ago
Kate Hudson’s morning routine appeals to all the senses. According to a short Instagram video she shared earlier this week, the actor and podcaster starts off with a lemon-infused drink; burns some palo santo; and then, before opening up her laptop to work, retreats to a room filled with singing bowls. If you’ve ever been to a sound bath or meditation class, you’ve probably seen the inverted bells: when tapped or rubbed with a suede striker they vibrate and produce a rich, deep tone. Intrigued by Hudson’s unique ritual, we went on the hunt for her bowls and found them—where else!—on Amazon.

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

