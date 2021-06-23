This Amazon Find Gives Kate Hudson Instant Zen Every Morning

It kind of seems like there are no workouts that Kate Hudson hasn’t tried. Look through her Instagram, her cover stories, her interviews, and you’ll quickly see that she’s a fitness fanatic: She keeps her home gym well stocked with equipment, and she’s constantly bouncing between pilates (with and without tools), yoga, cycling, dancing, weightlifting, and more. Yes, she’s seemingly tried everything — but perhaps her most impressive fitness foray of all is Hudson’s TRX workouts, one of which she posted a video of on Instagram just this month.