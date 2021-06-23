How Sweet It Is: Convention Center Hosts First Post-Pandemic Trade Show

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana Convention Center is hosting its first trade show since the pandemic began. Indy has hosted 100 small conventions in the last year despite the pandemic. VisitIndy senior vice president Chris Gahl says those gatherings, and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, sent a message the city could host events safely. Last fall, the National Confectioners Association took notice, and contacted Indy about moving its annual Sweets and Snacks show here.