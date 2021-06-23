Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today

By Samantha Schnurr
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion. It was the "Hi Aniston" heard practically around the world. It's been almost a year since the Internet basically lost it over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's virtual reunion during the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. As fans may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged pleasantries that instantly became the stuff of online dissection—just like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.

www.eonline.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Dane Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Dad Brad Pitt’s Mini-Me On Lunch Date With Mom Angelina & Brother Pax, 17

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox proved he’s taking after his dad when he stepped out in New York looking just like the A-list actor’s mini-me. Angelina Jolie has stepped out in New York City for some quality time with two of her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox. The A-lister looked gorgeous in a silk, black jumpsuit when she arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. The 46-year-old actress wore a black protective face mask and black pumps, as she carried a brown shoulder bag and styled her dark tresses in loose waves.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon deal with fallout of finale in season 2 trailer

The Morning Show season two has been given a release date and its first trailer.The Apple TV+ original is centred around a #MeToo-esque sexual misconduct scandal on the set of a New York breakfast programme and the subsequent rivalry it sparks between news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).Season two will arrive on 17 September, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.*Spoilers for season one of The Morning Show below*The trailer, which was released on Monday (14 June), picks up after the end of season one, in which Alex and Bradley exposed the...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Has Been Spotted At Her Ex Husband’s Apartment

Is it just us, or does it seems like everyone is getting back with their exes this summer?! First, there was the reunion that set things off: Bennifer 2.0. Then, there was Kanye West being spotted with his ex-boo Irina Shayk in France. But even Bennifer couldn’t have prepared us for Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in New York City. Yep, hot girl summer is taking a turn, ladies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Who Is Angelina Jolie Dating? She May Have Reunited With This Famous Ex

Actress Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, but she hasn't always been lucky in love. Following the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt, the other half of the couple known as 'Brangelina,' fans have been curious if either A-list star has found romance again. Who is Angelina Jolie dating now? Here's everything we know about her dating life.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

They didn’t let it pass! The networks exploded by the last wink of Jennifer Aniston to Brad Pitt

One of the big events this year was the reunion of the cast of “Friends”Which finally took place on May 27 at the original studios of the favorite 90s sitcom. There the six actors who became world famous for their roles as Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel relived the best anecdotes and fans did not miss the last wink of Jennifer Aniston to your ex, Brad Pitt.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion Bonus Footage: Matt LeBlanc Reveals Jennifer Aniston's 'Tell' When She's About to Break Character

The Friends reunion special on HBO Max offered fans a sunny and nostalgic look behind the scenes of their favorite sitcom, and in a new video for The Late Late Show, host James Corden visited the set ahead of filming to get even more of an inside scoop. Corden, who was not a popular addition to the reunion, quizzed the group about memories from their time filming the show, and their answers proved how fond they all are of each other to this day.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Just Reunited With Her Ex-Husband After Appealing Brad Pitt’s Custody Win

Round two? Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller may be back together as the Maleficent actress’ custody case with her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt, continues. In photos obtained by Page Six, Jolie was seen arriving at Miller’s apartment in Dumbo, Brooklyn, on the night of Friday, June 11, for what looked like a date. The Oscar winner was photographed in a tan trench coat and a face mask with a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which retails for more than $200 a pop.
MusicGossip Cop

John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Again?

Are Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer an item again? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer On ‘Secret Dates’?. Back in April, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer had been meeting up in secret for...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Guest Star on Friends Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears, if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jennifer Aniston Clarifies ‘There’s No Oddness at All’ With Ex Brad Pitt

Friends star Jennifer Aniston in a recent interview clarified that she is on good terms with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, sharing that there is no awkwardness between them and they are buddies. People Magazine reported that the Emmy star reunited with Brad in September for a live table reading of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’. On Wednesday, she talked about the same when radio jockey Howard Stern questioned her about her equation with Brad. When Brad Pitt Revealed His Favourite TV Couple Was Ross – Rachel from ‘Friends’! (Watch Video).