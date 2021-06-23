Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today
Watch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion. It was the "Hi Aniston" heard practically around the world. It's been almost a year since the Internet basically lost it over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's virtual reunion during the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. As fans may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged pleasantries that instantly became the stuff of online dissection—just like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.www.eonline.com