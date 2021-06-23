Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor calls lawmakers back for a Special Session today

By Name
kwos.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Parson is calling lawmakers back into a special session to work out a new deal for the F-R-A. Parson announced yesterday (tue) the special session begins at noon today (wed). The current F-R-A tax provides crucial Medicaid funding for the state. Republican lawmakers have tried to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Parson said he would restrict more than a billion dollars from future budgets if the deal isn’t done by July 1st.

kwos.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Republican Lawmakers#Medicaid Funding#Medicaid Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back for a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding. Parson announced Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding. At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for Planned Parenthood and some family planning services.
Richmond, VAcbs19news

Proclamation calls General Assembly into special session in August

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State lawmakers will be heading back to Richmond on Aug. 2. Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation on Wednesday to call the General Assembly into a special session. According to a release, this is necessary to fill judicial vacancies and allocate more than $4.3 billion...
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Special session set to get underway at noon; Planned Parenthood counters lawmaker claims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A special session starts at noon Wednesday with the goal of extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax that helps fund Medicaid. Gov. Mike Parson announced the special session Tuesday after setting a noon deadline to reach a deal on extension of the tax that could be passed during a special The post Special session set to get underway at noon; Planned Parenthood counters lawmaker claims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Healthkrcu.org

Gov. Parson Calls Special Session To Address Funding For MO HealthNet Program

Just before noon on Tues. June 22, Gov. Parson announced that there will be a special session called for the Missouri Legislature on Wed. June 23 at Noon, to address funding for the MO HealthNet program. It will focus solely on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances, or FRA, and related allowances, taxes and assessments, which are necessary for funding MO HealthNet before cost-saving measures are needed on July 1.
Women's HealthRolla Daily News

Parson calls special session, setting up debate on contraceptives, Planned Parenthood

A special session to extend provider taxes essential to the state’s Medicaid program will begin at noon Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon. The announcement was issued just minutes after a noon deadline set by Parson on Monday. The call came after seven members of the Senate Conservative Caucus sent him a letter demanding he include two issues pushed by anti-abortion lawmakers – to limit access to contraceptives and bar Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider.
Politicsbondbuyer.com

Abbott calls for July 8 special session of Texas Legislature

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for a special legislative session on July 8 sets the gathering months before it was expected and before funding is cut off for the legislature. Abbott vetoed a section of the state budget that provides funding for the legislature to punish Democrats for blocking passage of a bill that adds restrictions to voting in the state.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico GOP lawmakers call for extraordinary session

Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives followed through with drafting a petition seeking an extraordinary session to give lawmakers more say in how $1.75 billion in COVID-19 relief funds should be spent. At issue is which branch of government — legislative or executive — has the authority to...
New Britain, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Democrats stop short of agreeing to GOP call for special session on juvenile crime

Responding to Republican lawmakers’ call for a special session on juvenile crime after the hit-and-run death of a jogger in New Britain, Democratic leaders said they are willing to discuss “informed and viable solutions,” but stopped short of agreeing to a summer return to the Capitol. “As we saw during this year’s legislative session,” House Speaker Matt Ritter and House Majority Leader Jason ...
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz Cabinet members

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate signaled Friday that they may fire one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet commissioners, injecting drama into a special session that many lawmakers thought was essentially over. GOP Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, wouldn’t name the commissioners who...
HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Our View: A new day for Statehouse transparency?

Hope springs eternal, and maybe, just maybe, a 24-page report that emerged from a key Beacon Hill committee on Thursday heralds a new era in Statehouse transparency. The Rules Committee report envisions life after COVID-19, which disrupted the way the Legislature works, along with everything else under the sun. In a post-pandemic world, the committee imagines, maybe the House of Representatives holds onto some of the changes to its practices that were born of necessity 9 to 12 months ago.