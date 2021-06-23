Governor calls lawmakers back for a Special Session today

Governor Parson is calling lawmakers back into a special session to work out a new deal for the F-R-A. Parson announced yesterday (tue) the special session begins at noon today (wed). The current F-R-A tax provides crucial Medicaid funding for the state. Republican lawmakers have tried to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Parson said he would restrict more than a billion dollars from future budgets if the deal isn’t done by July 1st.