Florida State

Celebrity Cruises drops requirement for passengers to show proof of COVID vaccine for Florida cruises

Florida Times-Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises has adjusted its COVID vaccination requirement for cruises from Florida. Now, passengers will not will be required to show proof of vaccination on ships that depart from the Sunshine State, starting with the cruise line's first sailing with paying passengers, departing Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. Instead, it will be at the passenger's discretion whether they decide to tell the cruise line if they are vaccinated.

