Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Cheerleader's Comments Criticizing School

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 10 days ago

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a cheerleader instead of her Pennsylvania school. The cheerleader was suspended from her team for using F-bombs in online comments about her school. The court argued her comments were protected speech under the First Amendment. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with...

