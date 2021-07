Get to know the life of a costume designer with Spotlight Costume’s Amy Ing. On today’s episode of The Chat…Caroline Moore talks with Amy Ing, Co-owner of Spotlight Costumes in Cookeville. They discuss her background and how Spotlight Costumes got its start, the various local theaters that they work with and how they are able to assist in productions, as well as how they manage to stock the various styles of costumes that the store provides for rentals and productions.