We have some excellent news for you this Monday morning: The National Zoo’s baby panda cub is killing his husbandry training. Oh, and he’s still the very best good boy. Ten-month-old Xiao Qi Ji can now stand up on his hind legs when directed by a zookeeper. And because he is perfect, he mastered this new skill on the second try. Yes, we are very proud of our favorite fluffy boy, but learning this behavior is also important for Xiao Qi Ji’s future healthcare: Standing on his hind legs allows zookeepers to inspect the panda’s belly and legs for any abnormalities or issues that may need medical attention.