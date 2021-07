This episode is all about how to transition from macros to intuitive eating. Walking away from tracking macros can be a scary endeavor, especially if you’ve tracked for a while. For some women, macro tracking becomes second nature, which is great because they’ve become so comfortable with the tool. But, at the end of the day, the ultimate goal of macros is NOT for you to track them forever. I mean, do you want to be someone’s Grandma and STILL track macros?!