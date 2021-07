GUTHRIE CENTER – The EHK-Exira Spartans came to Guthrie Center on Tuesday night to face off against the ACGC Chargers. The Spartans came out fast with a quick score in the first inning by Tyler Kingery and had the bases loaded. Chargers came back with a double play to send EHK off the field with just one score. Chargers responded with a Eli Kading RBI to send Cayden Jensen home and tie it up 1-1 going into the third inning.