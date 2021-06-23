Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Soldiers on Alki

westseattleblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen our hotline (206-293-6302, 24/7) got texts/calls this morning wondering about “a large group of soldiers” on Alki, we headed out to look. Here’s who we found:. That’s Lt. Stokes from the Washington National Guard unit based at Boeing Field. She said they go to various areas for group runs/walks and decided this time to head for not-so-far Alki Beach. (A Guard spokesperson tells us “physical training … is routine for all Guardsmen.”)

westseattleblog.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Field#Guardsmen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Boeing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...