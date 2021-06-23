Elizabeth Warren To Biden: Extend Student Loan Pause To 2022 Or Later

This program can get you up to $200,000 of student loan cancellation. Do you qualify?. Here’s what you need to know. As student loan borrowers await wide-scale student loan cancellation from President Joe Biden or Congress, they might consider a generous student loan forgiveness program in Nebraska that offers up to $200,000 of student loan cancellation. This program offers three times more student loan forgiveness than Biden’s proposed $10,000 of student loan cancellation and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer’s proposed $50,000 of student loan cancellation—combined. To get student loan forgiveness, you’ll need to meet several qualifications, but the sheer amount of student loan cancellation can be life-changing. Here’s how the program works and how to qualify: