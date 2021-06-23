Cancel
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren To Biden: Extend Student Loan Pause To 2022 Or Later

By Adam S. Minsky
Forbes
 9 days ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other progressive Democrats in Congress are urging President Biden to extend the current pause on federal student loan payments and interest to at least March of 2022. "The pause on student loan payments has been a huge relief for families, but it ends in 100...

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

#Student Debt#Student Loan Debt#Federal Student Loans#Democrats#Senate#Nbc News
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden mulling ways to support student loan borrowers when payments resume

The Biden Administration is mulling ways to ensure borrowers are supported when federal student loan repayments resume in September, as congressional Democrats push to extend the pause in payments and urge President Biden to unilaterally act to cancel up to $50,000 in debt per borrower. The Department of Education paused...
POTUSCNBC

Student loan bills are set to restart in October. But another extension is still possible

It's now been more than a year that borrowers haven't had to make a payment on their federal student loans. That break is currently scheduled to end in September. However, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Senate Appropriations Committee this month that he was involved in conversations over whether that was the best time to resume payments. And in May, at an Education Writers Association conference, Cardona said extending the payment pause was on the table.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Schumer Tells Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Loans, But New Research Says Student Loan Cancellation Benefits Wealthy

Student loan cancellation—who does it help most?. Here’s what you need to know. At a Brookings Institution event Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) renewed his plea to President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loans, but new research from Wharton Business School and the University of Chicago shows that student loan cancellation benefits mostly wealthy student loan borrowers. If true, this counterintuitive research may raise eyebrows, as many believe that student loan cancellation would mostly help lower income student loan borrowers and others who are struggling financially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to this research:
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

90 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Say They're Not Ready to Restart Payments: Survey

Student loan forbearance is set to expire in September, but a vast majority of borrowers say they're not ready to start making payments again. A new survey from the advocacy group Student Debt Crisis found that 9 in 10 borrowers are not prepared to start paying off their loans again on October 1. The organization surveyed more than 23,000 borrowers across the U.S. between June 17 and June 22.
POTUSWashington Post

Warren holds up confirmation of a Biden pick at Education Department

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is impeding the confirmation of James Kvaal, President Biden’s pick to head higher-education policy at the Education Department, to secure commitments on student loan reforms, according to people familiar with the matter. Warren’s strategy is creating tensions among Democrats who see Kvaal’s leadership as key to...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Cancellation For Every Student Loan Borrower, But This Poll Is Misleading

Do a majority of Americans really think all student loan borrowers should get their student loans cancelled?. Here’s what you need to know. The ongoing debate about student loan cancellation has attracted opinions from all corners. Some say wide-scale student loan cancellation an essential policy that will stimulate the economy, reduce disparities, and help student loan borrowers start a family, buy a home and save for retirement. Others say student loan cancellation is a massive wealth transfer borne by federal taxpayers that is unfair to the 80% of adult Americans who either don’t have student loans or who didn’t go to college. Adding fuel to the fire, a new poll claims that 52% of Americans support “blanket loan forgiveness for all borrowers.” However, the results are misleading. Here’s why.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

If Student Loans Aren’t Paused Again, These 4 Things Could Happen

You should expect these 4 things to happen if your student loans don’t get paused again. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. In a letter to President Joe Biden, a group of more than 60 U.S. senators — including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — want student loan relief extended beyond September 30, 2021, when it’s scheduled to expire. The Cares Act — the $2.2 trillion stimulus package — paused federal student loan payments, set federal student loan interest rates to 0%, and halted collection of student loans in default. President Donald Trump and Biden each extended this student loan relief to help student loan borrowers. Biden also extended this student loan relief to 1.1 million student loan borrowers with FFELP Loans. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that student loan borrowers will get more than $90 billion of student loan cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic through this student loan relief. If Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief for at least six months — until March 31, 2021 — the senators say at least 4 bad things could happen:
U.S. PoliticsKABC

Student loan pause is over in October–here comes the push to make you foot the bill.

(Washington, DC) — A trio of Democratic senators are demanding answers about student loan repayment plans from federal loan servicers. The group wants to know the plans of the companies once the pause on student loan payments and interest ends in October. The pause was related to the COVID outbreak. A news release from the senators says the U.S. is facing a historic student debt crisis with “nearly 43-million Americans crushed under one-point-six-trillion dollars in federal student debt.” The senators are Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey from Massachusetts and Minnesota’s Tina Smith. Some Democrat Senators have advocated for ‘forgiving’ the student loan debt- using your tax dollars.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Cancellation Could Change With Hearings Starting Today

Public hearings start today on student loan cancellation. Here’s what you need to know. The U.S. Department of Education will hold virtual public hearings starting today on student loan cancellation and other issues related to student loan repayment. The three-day hearings will encourage stakeholders — including you — to provide feedback and help shape rulemaking around the future of student loan forgiveness. The hearings follow a major announcement from President Joe Biden to enact $500 million of student loan cancellation. With this latest announcement on student loans, Biden has now cancelled $3 billion of student loans. Through the hearings, you can provide input on a host of issues related to your student loans, including, among other topics:
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration delivers debt relief to some former ITT Tech students

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday that 18,000 former ITT Technical Institute students defrauded by the defunct for-profit chain will have their federal loans fully canceled, a move that some advocacy groups say chips away too slowly at an urgent problem. This is the first significant step the Education Department...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Has Now Cancelled $3 Billion Of Student Loans

President Joe Biden has now cancelled nearly $3 billion of student loan debt. Here’s what you need to know—and what it means for your student loans. Since become president in January, Biden has cancelled more than $2.8 billion of student loans, including another big announcement for student loan cancellation today:
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Do You Qualify For $200,000 Of Student Loan Cancellation?

This program can get you up to $200,000 of student loan cancellation. Do you qualify?. Here’s what you need to know. As student loan borrowers await wide-scale student loan cancellation from President Joe Biden or Congress, they might consider a generous student loan forgiveness program in Nebraska that offers up to $200,000 of student loan cancellation. This program offers three times more student loan forgiveness than Biden’s proposed $10,000 of student loan cancellation and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer’s proposed $50,000 of student loan cancellation—combined. To get student loan forgiveness, you’ll need to meet several qualifications, but the sheer amount of student loan cancellation can be life-changing. Here’s how the program works and how to qualify:
POTUSCNBC

Student loan forgiveness remains on the table, experts say

Student loan borrowers looking for promising signs that their debt will be forgiven have come up short of late. President Joe Biden didn't include any debt cancellation in his budget request to Congress. Loan forgiveness was also absent from the president's plans to rebuild the country's infrastructure and his agenda to deliver relief to middle-class families, which included a national paid leave policy and subsidized child care.