Congress & Courts

Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post

By MARK SHERMAN
TribTown.com
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a student from cheerleading over a vulgar social media post she made after she didn’t qualify for the varsity team. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...

www.tribtown.com
Arizona Statekhn.org

Surprising Activists, Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Voting Restrictions

News outlets report on the Supreme Court's ruling that supported Arizona's voting restrictions, including covering a dissenting judge who wrote a "blistering" 41-page dissent describing Arizona's laws as suppressing minority voters. The Supreme Court upheld a pair of Arizona voting rules against Democratic claims that the state discriminated against minority...
Washington StateMy Clallam County

US Supreme Court declines case from Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding. The justices today left in place a decision that she broke Washington state’s anti-discrimination laws. Those laws say that businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples.
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Supreme Court won't hear case of Christian florist who refused to provide flowers for gay wedding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let stand a victory for a same-sex couple who were told by a Christian florist that she would not provide flowers for their wedding. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, leaving in place a a 2019 decision by the Washington Supreme Court against florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court just delivered a major win for election integrity

On Thursday, the Supreme Court saved the Voting Rights Act. That’s not what you’re hearing in most of the media, but it’s true. The court prevented the important civil rights law from becoming a partisan tool as Democratic National Committee lawyer Marc Elias and other leftist groups had hoped. The court rejected their effort to graft disparate impact theories onto a law that was designed to protect real-world impediments to the ballot box.
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Congress & CourtsKEDM

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Censured

Louisiana's Supreme Court has voted to censure one of its own - Justice Jefferson Hughes. At issue in Wednesday's decree is a meeting Hughes had with the supporter of another elected court member, William Crain, prior to a 2019 Supreme Court election. Hughes denied an allegation that he offered $5,000...
Congress & CourtsPine Tree

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
Washington StatePosted by
Fox News

Florist's attorney in LGBT case refused by SCOTUS says move allows Washington State to 'ruin her financially'

The defendant in the Arlene's Flowers v. Washington State case, along with her attorney, joined "Special Report" on Friday to react after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, in which floral artist Barronelle Stutzman was sued by Washington State Democratic Attorney Gen. Bob Ferguson and the American Civil Liberties Union after she refused services to a gay man for his wedding.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
California Statebloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Strikes Down California Donor-Disclosure Rule (2)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a California requirement that charities list the names and addresses of their top donors in filings with the state, saying the rule violates the Constitution’s First Amendment. The 6-3 ruling is a victory for two conservative groups -- the Thomas More Law Center and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court's Pipeline Decision Shows DC Still Has Adults In The Room

On Wednesday, June 29, the United States Supreme Court handed down one of its most important decisions in years. In the case of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC v. New Jersey, et al., by a narrow 5-4 margin, the Court affirmed the right of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC (PennEast LLC), a private company, to take by eminent domain certain lands in which the State of New Jersey claimed it had an interest in order for that company to build a natural gas pipeline. In so holding, the Court brushed aside New Jersey’s claim that such a taking violates the 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision.
Congress & Courtsreviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Supreme Court and cursing cheerleader

The Supreme Court rules for cursing cheerleader and allows transgender bathroom rights. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Congress & CourtsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SID SALTER: Supreme Court deals another setback to unions in property rights decision

Mississippi’s agribusiness community and the state’s labor organizations both saw a major Supreme Court decision issued in a California case that centers on the intersection of union access to private property in union organizing activities. The case is styled Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, Inc., versus Victoria Hassid, in her capacity as chair of the California Agricultural Relations Board.