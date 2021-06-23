Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden to replace housing finance agency chief after top court ruling -White House

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will replace the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency with his own nominee, a White House official said on Wednesday after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling bolstered presidential powers over the agency.

“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the president is moving forward today to replace the current director with an appointee who reflects the administration’s values,” a White House official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Housing
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden taps lawyer Mallory Stewart for U.S. arms control post

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he planned to nominate Mallory Stewart to be assistant secretary of state for arms control, a key job as Washington and Moscow contemplate a successor to the New START arms control treaty. If confirmed by the Senate, Stewart, now...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House has no comment on Trump organization, CFO indictments

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 1 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it had no comment on the New York district attorney's indictments of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters aboard Air...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China bill delayed in U.S. House amid partisan wrangling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will resume work later this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, after two days of debate on the measure. A spokesman said on Friday the panel would consider its...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House reiterates Biden pledge to fill any Supreme Court vacancy with first black woman

President Joe Biden is sticking by his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if a seat opens during his term, the White House said. Asked whether the White House is preparing for a possible vacancy on the nine-judge court, Psaki reiterated Biden's pledge to advance diversity in his administration, including for the country's top justices.
US News and World Report

'Pride Is Back at the White House,' Biden Says, Signing Pulse Nightclub Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday designated the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a national memorial, to honor the 49 people killed in a 2016 mass shooting, and urged Congress to pass laws explicitly protecting civil rights of LGBTQ+ people. "We'll never fully recover, but we'll remember,"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden to host Israeli president at White House on Monday

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House next week. "Present Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated at the top of Friday's briefing. "As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, the visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden declares 'Pride is back at the White House'

President Joe Biden celebrated Pride Month after four years of former President Donald Trump by declaring the Pulse nightclub a national memorial and ripping Republicans for passing a slew of anti-transgender laws. "Our presence here this afternoon makes a simple strong statement: Pride is back at the White House," Biden...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden appoints Sandra Thompson as acting housing finance chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Sandra Thompson as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Wednesday, after a Supreme Court ruling expanded presidential powers to make it easier to oust the agency chief. Thompson has served as deputy director of the FHFA’s Division of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden fires Trump-appointed top housing regulator after being given authority by Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday. Director Mark Calabria's firing will be effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner has learned. Calabria, a staunch free-market advocate, was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the FHFA in 2019.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden voices concerns about bipartisan infrastructure plan -White House

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, in separate meetings with two Democratic senators on Monday, told them he was encouraged by a bipartisan infrastructure plan but he still had questions about policy and financing, the White House said in a statement. Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Regulators Tell Biden U.S. Financial System in Good Shape-White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Financial regulators assured President Joe Biden on Monday that the U.S. financial system is in good shape and that financial risks are being mitigated by strong liquidity in the banking system, the White House said. White House officials said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...