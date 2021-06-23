Cancel
2024 QB CJ Carr talks Wisconsin offer

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline (Mich.) High 2024 quarterback CJ Carr camped at Wisconsin this week an leaves Madison with another scholarship offer. "Wisconsin was amazing," Carr said. "I loved the working with Coach Chryst. "Coach Chryst took a few guys and worked us out individually for about 3 hours, that really stood out...

