2024 QB CJ Carr talks Wisconsin offer

2022 quarterback Tommy Giannone plays for Middletown high school in Middletown, New Jersey. He threw for 914 passing yards and 8 touchdowns in 6 games this past season. He stands 6-6, 190 pounds and is a gun-slinger with athleticism. Giannone is a talent that people should keep their eye on. I expect a huge season from him with Middletown. He is never afraid to make the big play and is tough in the pocket. When he is locked in he can pick you apart. He spoke to me about his recruitment and Villanova visit and interest as well as his upcoming visits, interests, and goals. With a big season, Giannone with his size and arm will be hot on the recruiting circuit.