2024 QB CJ Carr talks Wisconsin offer

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz released his own logo on Monday as temporary NCAA name, image, and likeness rules go into place. As Fitz says, though, will anyone want merchandise with a block GM logo on it. It's certainly forward-thinking by Mertz to create a mark to call his own, but while it doesn't feel like something many would buy, what if fans line up to buy merchandise simply because they know the money will go to the student-athlete? It certainly is a new world, and it's one that Fitz knows will be filled with unexpected consequences.