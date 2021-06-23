Cancel
Jennifer Aniston tells Howard Stern she would be proud to say she "banged" David Schwimmer -- if it happened

Stern welcomed the three female Friends stars -- Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox -- for a joint interview this morning. When Stern asked Aniston why she didn't "bang" her co-star Schwimmer, People reports that Aniston responded: "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never, on my life (got together). And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me...Howard's not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

