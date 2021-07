Riley Keough knew she was meant to be part of Zola the second she finished reading the screenplay. "I have this weird thing where when I read a script, I either know immediately, or I don't, if I can do it," Keough tells BAZAAR.com. "I'll often very quickly be like, 'I can do this!' Or I'll say, 'Somebody else would be better at this.' With [Zola], I just knew I could do it."