Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida weather: What's the difference between watch, warning and advisory?

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4462qP_0adAEEZ400

Florida residents hear it every year, especially as we enter Hurricane Season. Storm watches, storm warnings and advisories frequently go into effect.

But what is the difference between them and what conditions are required for them to go into effect?

WEATHER WATCH VS. WARNING

A weather watch means that there is the risk for a hazardous weather event but timing and/or location are still uncertain. Its purpose is to give people enough lead time to prepare for the potential for hazardous weather but recognizes that the hazardous weather is not occurring at the time.

A warning upgrade means the hazardous weather is imminent or actively occurring and warnings are generally issued for weather events that pose a threat to life or property.

EASY WAY TO REMEMBER: THINK CUPCAKES

A simple way to think of it is a cupcake watch is when you have all the ingredients to make cupcakes out on the kitchen counter but haven't mixed them in a bowl yet. A cupcake warning means the cupcakes are coming out of the oven!

WEATHER ADVISORY

Advisories mean hazardous weather is occurring or imminent, but the hazard itself is less serious than in a warned event. An advisory still means some sort of caution should be taken, but the threat to life or property isn't as high.

WHO ISSUES THEM?

The local National Weather Service office issues the official watches and warnings and they look at specific heat-related risk factors such as time of year, high and low temperatures, and duration of the heat event. A breakdown of risks can be found by clicking here .

Community Policy
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#High And Low#Storm Warnings#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related