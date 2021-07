Homeowners and eager buyers have embraced low mortgage rates, as is evident in strong refinance and purchase activity in the past year’s hyper-competitive housing market. One unexpected impact from the pandemic was the way it pushed down mortgage rates at the beginning of 2020. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to a record low in March 2020 — and kept falling. Last July, rates crossed below 3% for the first time. By January 2021, they bottomed at 2.65% and have hovered around 3% since.