Florida State

Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled, 15-Year-Old Sanura Domond Was Found Safe

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for Sanura Domond has been canceled.

Domond has been located safe.

Earlier the 15-year-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Missing Child Alert messages in Florida originate from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee.

Tampa, FL
