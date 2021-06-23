Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled, 15-Year-Old Sanura Domond Was Found Safe

The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for Sanura Domond has been canceled.

Domond has been located safe.

Earlier the 15-year-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Missing Child Alert messages in Florida originate from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee.

