Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal

By Dawn Chmielewski
Forbes

 9 days ago
The filmmaker’s Netflix deal is an unspoken critique of NBCU’s Peacock. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s relationship with NBC dates from 1969, when he made his directorial debut on an episode of Rod Serling’s anthology series Night Gallery starring Joan Crawford. Its corporate sibling, Universal Pictures, provides office space for his Amblin Entertainment production company and has distributed many of his biggest films, including Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.





The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

