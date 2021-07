After the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled all summer sports in 2020, the Pelham Soccer Club is champing at the bit to get back into competition in 2021. Erin Pasma, the association’s president, told the Voice that practises are well underway at natural grass playing fields located at Glynn A. Green Public School, Centennial Park, and Harold Black Park, and also on the synthetic turf field at E.L. Crossley.