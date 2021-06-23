Cancel
Sports

Petroleum League, Guys & Dolls bowling scores

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 10 days ago

Individual high scores: Rick Sartwell 227, 231, 289 games, (747) series; Anthony Falgout Jr. 268, 240, 225, (733); Thad Torres 269, 210, 245, (724); Jonathan Spinella 267, 237, 212, (716); Gerald Colwart 245, 248, 212, (705); Larry Deslatte III 246, 203, 208; Bobby Rotolo 225, 203, 227; MacKenzie Amador 244, 244; David Boudreaux 243, 243; Mike Kapp 267, 211; Wayne Mayon 242, 203; Kenny Keton 228, 239; Patrick Thibodeaux 224, 203; Seth Hebert 215, 216; Wally Arcemont 218, 204; Larmen Jenkins 212, 201; Mark Corbin 264; Joshua Thomas 230; Jerry Pillaro 225; Jon Reynaud 220; Sterling Roy 220; Chris Price 218; Josh Mayon 210; Joey Boudreaux 208; and Gretchen Corbin 201.

