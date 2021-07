Samit Patel lit up a damp night in the T20 Blast with a record-breaking effort as he rescued Notts Outlaws to win their local derby with Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge. The 36-year-old former England international hit a stunning 64 not out, then claimed two scalps as he became the first Englishman - and only the sixth in world cricket - to do the Twenty20 double of 250 wickets and 5,000 runs.