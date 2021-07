As we take a very small break from the madness of college football recruiting, we take a peek at what Kelly Graves is up to. They call him 5-Star Graves for a reason. Although it’s early, he’s got his sights set on 5-foot-10 combo guard Amari Whiting. The 5-foot-10 sophomore took an unofficial visit to Oregon earlier this week. It was not her first time to Eugene but the first trip in just over a year.