New York City, NY

India Walton Poised to Become First Socialist Mayor of a Major American City in 60 Years

By Tessa Stuart
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
New York’s second largest city, Buffalo, is poised to make history this fall by electing its first female mayor — and the first socialist mayor of a major American city in more than 60 years. On Tuesday, 38-year-old India Walton defeated four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary. Walton was leading Brown by more than 1,500 votes, or roughly 7 percentage points, when the AP called the race on Wednesday morning.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

