India Walton Poised to Become First Socialist Mayor of a Major American City in 60 Years

Kiawah Island, off South Carolina, is rich with history. It was home to the Kiawah tribe, part of the Cusabo Nation, the first people who came in contact with English settlers in 1670. Though it’s just a few miles from Charleston, a center of the domestic slave trade, in the late 19th century, sharecroppers chose the barrier island’s low country beaches for vacations. By 1975, Kiawah became open for real-estate development, and the land was sold to Kuwaiti developers who transformed it into a luxury hideaway for well-heeled travelers.