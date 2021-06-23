Cancel
Accidents

Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo reporters were killed and 21 others injured Wednesday when a bus overturned in northwestern Iran, state-run IRNA news agency said. IRNA said the bus was carrying 25 Iranian journalists from the capital Tehran to West Azarbaijan province to view a revitalization project at Urmiah Lake. The vehicle overturned near the province’s Naqadeh county.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
