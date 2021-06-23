Midtown Association Lights Up 29th Street SacRT

In partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT), the Midtown Association is excited to announce a spectacular and vibrant LED art installation is now underway at SacRT’s 29th Street light rail station located on R Street between 29th & 30th streets. The lighting enhancement project is designed to attract and encourage ridership while also creating a welcoming connection and pedestrian gateway between Midtown and the nearby Alhambra corridor. The 29th Street light rail station opened in 1987 as part of SacRT’s starter line. Between 2019 and 2020, approximately 900,000 trips were taken to and from the station. Once completed, the light rail station will be brightly lit up each night at dusk.