Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Midtown Association Lights Up 29th Street SacRT

By Traci Rockefeller Cusack
sacramentopress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT), the Midtown Association is excited to announce a spectacular and vibrant LED art installation is now underway at SacRT’s 29th Street light rail station located on R Street between 29th & 30th streets. The lighting enhancement project is designed to attract and encourage ridership while also creating a welcoming connection and pedestrian gateway between Midtown and the nearby Alhambra corridor. The 29th Street light rail station opened in 1987 as part of SacRT’s starter line. Between 2019 and 2020, approximately 900,000 trips were taken to and from the station. Once completed, the light rail station will be brightly lit up each night at dusk.

www.sacramentopress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Alhambra, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Street#Midtown Sacramento#Street Light#29th Street#The Midtown Association#Explore Midtown#Sacrt Board#Choice Electrical Inc#L Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related