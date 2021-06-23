Cancel
Candyman Is Summoned in New Trailer for Jordan Peele-Penned Reboot: Watch

 9 days ago

Universal and MGM have released a new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot, giving horror fans a closer look at the background story of this version of the supernatural killer. In the spiritual sequel to the 1992 classic of the same name, Candyman is an innocent man killed by police...

Consequence

Consequence

ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

MoviesPopculture

'Candyman' Gets Terrifying New Trailer, Release Date

The upcoming Candyman movie just dropped an absolutely terrifying new trailer, and also announced the film's official release date. The new teaser starts by giving background on the legend of Candyman, the spirit of Daniel Robitaille, a slain Black man who appears whenever his name is spoken five times in a mirror. As the trailer continues, fans are given more clues into Candyman's folklore, while the vengeful ghost leaves buckets of blood in his wake.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

New Candyman trailer brings the urban legend back from its grave

Jordan Peele brings the iconic horror villain back to the big screen. Tell people not to do something enough times and it’s human nature to go against that, break the rules and discover the consequences. Such is the premise for the revival of the urban legend that is Candyman, a staple of the horror genre who is making their return to the big screen later this year.
Movieswmleader.com

Everyone in the new Candyman trailer just needs to stop saying his name already

If a vengeful spirit is supposedly summoned by saying its name five times while looking in a mirror, maybe the one thing you should NOT do is say its name five times while looking in a mirror. Well, clearly no one in the new Candyman sequel got that message, because everyone is doing it! Good luck surviving until the end.
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Candyman' Trailer Dares Viewers To Say His Name

Universal Pictures unveiled the second official trailer for the hotly anticipated horror film, Candyman, directed by Nia Dacosta under Jordan Peele‘s MonkeyPaw Studios, on Wednesday. The film follows a grown-up Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the young boy that Helen Lyle saved in the first movie, as he...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

New trailer reveals more of the legend of “CANDYMAN”; new poster, too

There’s fresh mythology for the title character in the updated film coming later this summer. Universal Pictures has released new promo material for the 2021 take on CANDYMAN, which hits theaters August 27. Directed by Nia DaCosta and scripted by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld (the latter two also produced with Ian Cooper), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (US, AQUAMAN), Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. The synopsis: “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy [Abdul-Mateen] and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright [Parris], move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman is seen in a new trailer in Spanish; confirmed date

Universal Pictures has presented a new trailer in Spanish of candy man, the new film by Nia Da Costa (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2) with a script by Jordan Pelee, winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Let me out. Planned for the next August 27 In cinemas around the world, the publisher is now offering us a preview of one of the most anticipated film productions of this summer at the national box office.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Candyman’

Get ready to say his name, because the ‘Candyman’ is back!. Jordan Peele refreshes the famed and fearsome force with a revival that promises to be a horror that is anything but sweet. The Oscar winner takes on producer and screenwriting duties, while onboarding Nia DaCosta as director of this...
Movies/Film

‘Karen’ Trailer: Here’s a Jordan Peele Rip-Off That No One Asked For

Jordan Peele made quite an impression on audiences with his directorial debut Get Out. The thriller used racism as the crux of the terror, offering plenty of sharp social commentary along with more genre-driven chills. Even though it took a little while, another filmmaker is trying the same thing, but with seemingly far worse results.
MoviesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Second Trailer for Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Drops

The second trailer for Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” horror has been released. The upcoming DaCosta-directed flick is being released under Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Studios and is a direct sequel to the original 1992 movie. In the movie, Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the young boy who was saved by Helen Lyle...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for DACHRA

Heading to theaters on July 9th, we have the brand new trailer for Dachra!. "Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film DACHRA won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.
Moviesramascreen.com

Watch This New Trailer For HALLOWEEN KILLS

He’s the essence of evil. Universal Pictures has released this new trailer for HALLOWEEN KLILLS which arrives in Theaters October 15. In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Blumhouse and David Gordon Green Look To Possess A New Generation With ‘Exorcist’ Sequel

Blumhouse has been at the top of the horror game for a decade and David Gordon Green is horror’s new savior, it’s no surprise a future for that team is developing. Green’s Halloween was critically and commercially loved, bringing an iconic franchise back to it’s former glory. It appears now that he’ll be catching that Shatner faced lightning in a bottle twice, as the Halloween Kills trailer dropped a few days ago and looks to be just as faithful to the originals theme while adding an insane level of mayhem. It’s easy to see a pattern developing where this group of creatives could succeed where studios like Platinum Dunes tried and failed…successfully reviving iconic horror titles.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman Gets New Poster

After a couple of pandemic delays, the Candyman reboot is finally hitting theatres in August. The movie is being helmed by The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, and will see the return of Tony Todd as the titular villain. Franchise newcomers include Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Recently, Bloody Disgusting took to Twitter to show off a new poster for the movie, which has us excited to see the Candyman return to the big screen.