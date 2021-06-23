Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside plans July 3 fireworks show

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 9 days ago
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A July 3 fireworks display in Oceanside to celebrate the city's 133rd anniversary is expected to draw 10,000 spectators, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. around the El Corazon site. Rancho Del Oro Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m., and designated only for pedestrian use.

However, there will not be a fireworks display in the city on July 4. The Oceanside Police Department will be out on patrol on Independence Day, especially in the beach and harbor areas.

On July 4, Strand Beach will be closed to vehicular traffic between Wisconsin Avenue and Breakwater Way, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the OPD. All other streets will be open to vehicular traffic.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

