Rapper OTF DThang, the older brother of famed hip-hop star Lil Durk, reportedly was shot and killed outside a nightclub in suburban Chicago. He was 32. A witness told police that he saw DThang, whose real name is Dontay Banks Jr., as he was shot in the head in front of a club in Harvey, Illinois. He reportedly died at the scene. However, authorities did not confirm the cause of death, and an autopsy will be performed to officially obtain that information, according to the New York Daily News.