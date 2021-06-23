Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring at least 4

WASHINGTON — At least four people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge fell onto Interstate 295 in Washington, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Officials said in a social media post around 12 p.m. that they were responding to reports of the bridge collapse near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE.

Authorities said six people were checked for wounds after the bridge fell, including four people who were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Earlier, fire officials had said three people had sustained “minor injuries” in the collapse.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a hazmat unit was working to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was partially stuck under the bridge. Fire officials said at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bridge collapse. Authorities continue to investigate.

