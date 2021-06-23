Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring at least 4

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPy1P_0adABWAh00

WASHINGTON — At least four people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge fell onto Interstate 295 in Washington, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Officials said in a social media post around 12 p.m. that they were responding to reports of the bridge collapse near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE.

Authorities said six people were checked for wounds after the bridge fell, including four people who were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Earlier, fire officials had said three people had sustained “minor injuries” in the collapse.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a hazmat unit was working to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was partially stuck under the bridge. Fire officials said at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bridge collapse. Authorities continue to investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Cars
Washington, DC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#Accident#D C Fire#Ems#Polk St Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
KRMG

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Residents of a Miami-area high-rise loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building when it was found to be unsafe in a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a building just a few miles away.
Surfside, FLPosted by
KRMG

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 22; building will be demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll after last week’s partial collapse of a condominium in Surfside has risen to 22 as crews continue to search for survivors and race against time as Hurricane Elsa presents a possible threat to the state of Florida. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also said she signed an emergency order to demolish the rest of the 12-story building.
Energy IndustryPosted by
KRMG

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. Three wildfires near the towering...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
KRMG

Police: Pennsylvania man attacked with desk, woman strangled

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking another with a metal desk and strangling a woman who tried to intervene during the argument, authorities said. Hector Ortiz Jr. 34, of Allenport, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and attempt to cause serious bodily harm...