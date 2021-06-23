WalletHub Study: 2021’s Best States for Summer Road Trips

With appreciation of the great outdoors at an all-time high and national park capacities maxing out daily, interest in local and regional splendors continues to climb. Waterfalls pack many a road trip itinerary but many don’t take much time or effort to reach, leaving the rest of a vacation schedule wide open. To fill in the gaps surrounding misty rainbow views, the Oregon Bed and Breakfast Guild commissioned artist Victoria Buchkova to illustrate a double-sided map of the state’s 85 best waterfalls for road trippers, including 29 neighboring bed and breakfasts for cozy overnights and eight bonus lists of themed adventures ranging from locavore foodie loops to Native American heritage sites. The 24” x 18” foldable map isn’t just a useful tool for the car ride, but serves as a keepsake work of art commemorating your unforgettable journey across the Beaver State and, best of all, it’s free. To snag your copy, fill out the simple request form here; this is a limited edition run, but the digital map will always be available. Check out some more fun features of The Oregon Trail of Waterfalls below.