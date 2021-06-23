Cancel
Oklahoma State

Some Oklahoma turnpikes moving to cashless system

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 11 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Some Oklahoma turnpikes will soon move to cashless toll payments, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said Wednesday.

Jack Damrill with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City is converting on July 25. The Creek and Bailey Turnpikes will be converted next year.

The new cashless system will include license plate readers that will scan information and then a bill will be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority piloted a cashless system in 2017 at the Creek Turnpike’s Peoria-Elm interchange in Jenks, Damrill said.

The turnpike authority also approved a resolution on Tuesday for new rates on the Kilpatrick Turnpike for drivers who do not have a PikePass.

