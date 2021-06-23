Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Driver Killed in Vehicle Rollover on I-805

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy7AO_0adAAyaI00
A driver was killed in a rollover crash today on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro, the California Highway Patrol said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A driver was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro.

The unidentified man, believed to have been in his early to mid-20s, was heading south when he lost control of the black Nissan Altima he was driving near San Ysidro Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan veered off the freeway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

He died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

Updated at 4:53 p.m. June 23, 2021

–City News Service

Community Policy
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Nissan Altima#Traffic Accident#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Gaylord, MI9&10 News

Crash On I-75 Near Gaylord Kills 2 Passengers, Injures Drivers

Two people are dead and 2 more are injured after a head-on crash on I-75 in Otsego County. It happened near S. Old 27 Highway in Bagley Township near Gaylord. Police say a 21-year-old woman in a Mercury Montego was driving south on I-75 around 2:30 p.m. when she swerved to avoid a crash.
Monroe, CTNew Haven Register

Driver extricated after Monroe rollover into woods

MONROE — A driver was extricated from their vehicle after a rollover crash on Route 34 on Sunday night, according to fire officials. Minutes before 11 p.m., Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, Stepney Fire Department and Monroe police responded to the reported rollover accident to find a vehicle on its side, up an embankment in the woods, officials said.
Trafficthecranberryeagle.com

Truck driver who crashed on I-79 charged with DUI

An Erie truck driver who crashed on Interstate 79 in May and caused lengthy delays has been charged with driving under the influence. State police on Wednesday charged Francis L. Carroll, 53, with a first-offense DUI involving a controlled substance, along with other traffic violations related to the crash that had crews working to clear the scene for much of the day on May 10.
Wendover, UTkslnewsradio.com

One man killed in rollover accident on I-80 near Wendover

TOOELE, Utah — A vehicle rolled and crashed on eastbound I-80, seven miles east of Wendover early Sunday morning, ejecting two passengers. The car swerved, over-corrected, and then rolled according to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Battenfield. Two people in the car were ejected by the force of the crash,...
TrafficNBC New York

Long Island Man, 73, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Police say a 73-year-old Long Island man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car head-on. That driver, 56-year-old Noel Pastora, is behind bars facing DWI charges with additional charges pending. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Pastora drove the wrong way on Sunrise...
Greenville County, SClive5news.com

Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-385, SC troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The driver of an SUV died in a wrong-way crash Monday morning on I-385 southbound, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. near exit 31 on the interstate in the Mauldin area and involved at least one tractor-trailer and an SUV.
Arkansas Statemagnoliareporter.com

Rollover wreck kills Glenwood man

A vehicle left Arkansas 8 near Glenwood in Montgomery County about 6:03 p.m. Saturday, ejecting and killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Micah Graves, 38, of Glenwood was westbound on Arkansas 8. As he attempted to negotiate a curve, the 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado went off the north side of the highway. The right front bumper struck a tree, causing the truck to roll over. Graves was ejected and died at the scene.
Trafficcentraloregondaily.com

Police identify pedestrian killed in 3rd St. accident; drivers not cited

Bend Police have identified the man hit and killed by two cars as he crossed NE 3rd St. earlier this month and announced no citations were given to the drivers involved. The accident happened around 9:22 p.m. on June 7th at the corner of Mervin Samples Road and NE 3rd St. on Bend’s north side.
White Marsh, MDNottingham MD

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to an early morning crash on Interstate 95 on Thursday. The crash was reported at around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning along I-95 between Route 43 and Mountain Road. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that one vehicle overturned in the median. There has been...
Carson City, NVFOX Reno

One killed in rollover crash in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a single vehicle rollover in Carson City on Friday night. The crash happened on Butti Way and Airport Road. The man, who is believed to be the only occupant, was thrown from the vehicle. Officials say...
Hutchinson, MNKEYC

Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County. McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup truck being driven was carrying four passengers along with the 16-year-old female driver when it rolled over near the intersection of 180th St and Walden Ave, west of Hutchinson.