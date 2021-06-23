Driver Killed in Vehicle Rollover on I-805

A driver was killed in a rollover crash today on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro, the California Highway Patrol said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A driver was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro.

The unidentified man, believed to have been in his early to mid-20s, was heading south when he lost control of the black Nissan Altima he was driving near San Ysidro Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan veered off the freeway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

He died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

Updated at 4:53 p.m. June 23, 2021

–City News Service