Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun claims to have offered to sell Taylor Swift back her songs in new interview

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

By now, it’s common knowledge that any mention of Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun in the same breath is drama. But we’re here to share, maybe it doesn’t have to be…

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shamrock Holdings#Ithaca Holdings Llc#Big Machine Label Group#Nda#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Chess
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Taylor Swift’s Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded “Red” Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Taylor Swift to release her ‘version’ of ‘Red’ album

Jake Gyllenhaal might want to steer clear of social media today. Two months after Taylor Swift’s rollout of her re-recording of “Fearless,” the singer, 31, announced a release date for another do-over. Fans have speculated for months that she would surprise Swifties with a June 18 midnight drop of “1989...
CelebritiesKTVB

Scooter Braun Admits He Has Regret Over Buying Taylor Swift's Master Catalog

Scooter Braun is opening up about his controversial decision to purchase Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine, in 2019. In a new interview with Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul admits he regrets how the purchase went down, which included him acquiring the master rights to Swift's first six studio albums. At the time of acquisition, Braun received major backlash from Swift fans who labeled him as a bully for buying her hard-earned work. Swift claimed that her team attempted to enter into negotiations with Braun for her masters, but that he wanted her to sign an ironclad NDA stating that she would never say another word about him unless it was positive before they could even look at any financial records.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About Masters

Two years ago, a line was drawn between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun after he purchased Big Machine. Included in the mega-deal were the rights to Swift's master recordings of her first six studio albums, and what followed was an unleashing of the singer's fans who slammed Braun. Swift accused him of not even "[quoting] my team a price" so she could buy them back and stated that Braun attempted to edge her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that would "silence me forever."
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
BusinessMiddletown Press

BTS's HYBE Has a New C-Suite, Including Scooter Braun

Bang Si-hyuk is stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) as a part of a major leadership shakeup at the company behind K-pop megastars BTS. Popularly known as the “Hitman,” Bang Si-hyuk will remain on the board of directors as chairman, and will also now focus on music production “which is his area of expertise,” according to HYBE. Bang Si-hyuk is credited on tracks by BTS, as well as K-Pop stars such as ENHYPEN and others.
CelebritiesKTVB

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Adele Have a New Collaboration Coming Out

Taylor Swift and Adele fans are getting excited over a possible collaboration between the two superstars. According to a fan screenshot from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), Taylor and Adele are registered together for a new song called "Broken Hearts." Under "AKA titles," it's also called "Shattered Hearts." Both women are listed as writers under their full names, Taylor Alison Swift and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Cop tried to use a Taylor Swift song to keep protestor video off YouTube

It seems more and more law enforcement agents are trying to use online platforms’ copyright-takedown measures to prevent videos that show them in a bad light from being shared online. A California police officer has tried to use the tactic on a BLM protestor at the Alameda Country courthouse by playing Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, as reported by The Washington Post and Variety. His attempt failed, though, and it even backfired spectacularly: The video has almost 800,000 views on Twitter as of this writing, as well as 300,000 views on YouTube.
MusicA.V. Club

Taylor Swift is featured in Big Red Machine's latest single, "Renegade," a song she also wrote—and is one of her best

If you’d have told us years ago that Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine would make an album featuring Taylor Swift, we would’ve thought you were delirious. But times have changed drastically, and two “indie” albums later (co-written with both The National’s Dessner and Bon Iver’s Vernon, the former of whom also co-produced), Swift has proven that, while she might not have the indie sensibilities of an Angel Olsen or Sharon Van Etten, some of her best songwriting comes when she taps into that side of her muse. The pop star is featured on two tracks from the upcoming Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, and today, the band released her first contribution to the project, “Renegade.” It might be one of Swift’s best songs yet—so it’s a little surprising to learn she didn’t want it on either of her latest records.