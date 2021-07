A teenage boy was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark while riding in a kayak with his father off the coast of California, officials said. The victim — identified as a 15-year-old Boy Scout by KTTV — was kayaking with his father around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a shark bumped into their boat near Parson's Landing on Catalina Island, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division said in a news release.