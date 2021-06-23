Cancel
Skywind Update Video Shows First Look at Vivec City Remastered

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls Renewal Project (TESRenewal) has released another development update video for its ambitious Skywind mod, which aims to essentially recreate The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind with the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim engine. The new footage serves as an overview of everything the team has been working on throughout the last year, including areas, armors, weapons, features, and more gameplay. There’s still no release date set for Skywind, but the team said that “not a day goes by without progress being made, and while there’s plenty still to do, we’re closer than ever.”

