Lauderhill, FL

Officials locate 2 bodies within hours at Lauderhill canal

The Sunshine State Bulletin
 9 days ago

(Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(LAUDERHILL, Fla.) Local detectives launched an investigation after the bodies of two girls were located in a Lauderhill canal on Tuesday, according to ABC Action News.

Officials reportedly found the first body on Tuesday afternoon, and later on received a 911 call regarding the second body at around 8:45 p.m.

Police said both victims were believed to be between 10 to 13 years old.

Authorities said no missing child reports match the descriptions of either girl, per ABC Action News.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

