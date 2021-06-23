Cancel
Black and Latino homeowners left behind in mortgage refinancing wave

By TRD Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow interest rates encouraged millions of Americans to renegotiate their mortgages in 2020, but a litany of new and existing barriers have left many Black and Latino homeowners unable to take advantage. While eight million mortgages were refinanced in 2020, only 6 percent of Black homeowners and 9 percent of...

