People Are Roasting A Ridiculously High Cut Swimsuit And It's Savage
A tweet about a ridiculously high-cut swimsuit has gone viral after people started mocking its unrealistic design, questioning how regular women are meant to wear it. You may or may not be aware that high cut swimwear is very much in fashion right now—show off those long legs, ladies! But there is a limit to how high up your butt (and lady parts) your swimsuit can be wedged, and Twitter users are simply not standing for this absurd piece of clothing. Their responses hilariously mock the red swimsuit, in their attempts to understand the practicalities of wearing it at the beach.