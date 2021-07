Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. It's been a long time coming. You've spent months planning, writing and editing your book to perfection. You've sent it off to the printer with bated breath in anticipation of being published. And now you're probably wondering what next? Launching a book can be stressful and scary. Especially if you haven't done it before, or haven't seen anyone else do it. There are so many things to think about when launching a new book. And then the question becomes: How do I keep that momentum going? How do I make sure my audience is engaged with me for months after the launch?