Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ Is the ‘Masked Singer’ of Dating Shows

If you're on the lookout for a new drama that tackles teen angst, sexuality and the pressures of royal life, then this new Netflix series just might be your cup of tea. The streaming platform just released the first season of their highly-anticipated show, Young Royals, and given my fascination with coming-of-age stories, I just had to check it out. For those who are unfamiliar, it's like a cross between Gossip Girl, Elite and The Crown. The Swedish series follows the life of a teenager named Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), who's forced by his parents to enroll in Hillerska, an elite boarding school, after he gets involved in a huge scandal. While there, he begins to explore his sexuality and newfound freedom, making new friends and even falling in love. This only strengthens his desire to distance himself from royal obligations, but when he suddenly gets news that he is next in line to the throne, he's faced with an extremely difficult choice: Love, or duty to his family?