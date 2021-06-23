beabadoobee shares new EP, “Cologne” music video

Give ‘Best In Show’ for bedroom pop to Cavetown. The dream-pop enchanter tells HollywoodLife about the themes behind his new EP, why dogs are incredible, and more. There is a certain intangible softness on Man’s Best Friend, the new release from DIY indie-pop star Cavetown. Over the course of seven songs, Cavetown delivers the sonic equivalent of a ray of sunshine on the back of an outstretched hand as it hangs from an open car window during a directionless Sunday drive. The vibe on Man’s Best Friend could be considered romantic, even when Cavetown (Robin Skinner) touches upon themes that certainly aren’t — emotional turmoil (“Idea of Her”), self-destruction (“Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me”), and being trapped in a toxic relationship (“Guilty”).