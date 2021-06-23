beabadoobee shares new EP, “Cologne” music video
Beabadoobee, an artist making the '90s alt-rock revival feel natural, is back with a new EP. The four-track Our Extended Play follows her 2020 project Fake It Flowers, one of The FADER's favorite projects of the year. Dropping today along with the EP is the video for "Cologne," which stars the artist herself as the leader of some youths who take down some stuffy white people. Only good vibes from beadoobee this Wednesday, in other words. Check out the video above, with beabadoobee's North American tour dates below.www.thefader.com