Raleigh, NC

Iconic Players' Retreat in Raleigh officially back in business

By Erika Wells
Triangle Business Journal
 9 days ago
One of Raleigh’s legendary sports bars has officially reopened after 16 months – but bring your vaccination card if you want to sit inside.

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

The week in bankruptcies: Raleigh, Wilmington firms go Chapter 11

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 16 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -57 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.