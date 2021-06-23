Korn Ferry Stock Breaks Out On Earnings, Rising To New High After 100%-Plus Profit Growth
The economy is opening up and companies are hiring, but some people are reluctant to return to work until Covid has been beaten down further. The result is that companies are desperately looking for employees at the same time that unemployment remains relatively high. One company that's working to balance this situation is highly rated Korn Ferry International (KFY). On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Korn Ferry stock climbed to a lofty 93, up from 90 the day before.www.investors.com