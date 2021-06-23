Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Korn Ferry Stock Breaks Out On Earnings, Rising To New High After 100%-Plus Profit Growth

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economy is opening up and companies are hiring, but some people are reluctant to return to work until Covid has been beaten down further. The result is that companies are desperately looking for employees at the same time that unemployment remains relatively high. One company that's working to balance this situation is highly rated Korn Ferry International (KFY). On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Korn Ferry stock climbed to a lofty 93, up from 90 the day before.

www.investors.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rs Rating#Eps Rating#Korn Ferry International#Cross Country#Ccrn#Amn Healthcare Services#Headhunter Group#Hhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Here's How The Laws Of Supply And Demand Lead To Major Moves For Growth Stocks

The laws of supply and demand seem simple on their face, but understanding the subtle nuances is key for stock investors who want to take advantage of major price moves. Supply and demand is one of the bedrock principles of business and economics. A simple recent example is how the price of lumber skyrocketed amid Covid-related shortages.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks rise after US payrolls beat expectations

Today’s US jobs report for June has seen the US economy add back another 850k jobs, ahead of this weekend's 4th July holiday. While the number is a decent improvement on the May number of 583k it still doesn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of how quickly those US workers who have dropped out of the workforce since February last year are likely to come back.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Up As Microsoft, Apple Lead; Stock Market Rallies On Strong Jobs Data

Stocks rallied midday Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 100 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the Nasdaq gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials climbed 0.3% in the stock market today. But small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 tumbled 1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Box Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 74

Box (BOX) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 68 to 74 Friday -- a welcome improvement, but still short of the 80 or better score you look for. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Strategies: Using Options Around Earnings Helps Minimize Risk

When it comes to making money in the stock market, a common pitfall for new and experienced investors alike is to buy a stock just ahead of its earnings report because it's "acting right." Fundamentals are top-notch, there's a compelling growth story, and the stock is shaping a bullish chart. Sometimes, the strategy works.…
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Three Events Could Kill The Amazing $6.1 Trillion Stock Rally

Had you invested in the S&P 500 and the rest of the market this year — you grabbed part of a massive $6.1 trillion windfall. The only question is how much you got, and what's next. Massive dollar-value gains have rained down this year, especially on these four technology and...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day Monday.com Forms IPO Base With A New Entry Point

Workplace management software maker Monday.com (MNDY), the IBD Stock of the Day, raised $574 million in its initial public offering in early June. Monday.com stock climbed in six of its first seven trading sessions, then consolidated into an IPO base that provides a new entry point. Monday.com competes with SmartSheet...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Garmin Navigates Elite List Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

On Friday, Garmin (GRMN) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 96. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Winning stocks often have a 95 or higher rating in the early stages of a new price run, so that's a good starting point when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

New Pool Stock Joins Stock Market Leaders As Industry Makes A Splash

Everybody into the pool! At least that's what it seems like as pool builders and suppliers emerge as stock market leaders. Three pool stocks have gone public in the past nine months. The newest is Hayward Holdings (HAYW) following a March 12 IPO. There's been strength in all pool stocks. Pool (POOL) broke out…
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

As Steel Prices Soar To Record Highs, This Steel Producer Nears Breakout

Leading growth stocks nearing new buy points include Ternium (TX), a leading rolled coils and flat steel producer appearing in Stock Spotlight. Shares have risen more than 18% over the past two weeks after briefly dipping below the 50-day moving average. Steel prices have nearly doubled over the past year and are near new…
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Did You Spot These Relative Strength Clues On CPE Stock?

The oil stocks have been one of the standout areas of the year. But some of the stocks haven't given many chances for low-risk swing trading entries. When CPE stock showed these relative strength clues, we took advantage of the opportunity. What Made CPE Stock Different Among Oil Stocks?. Relative...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Heavyweight, Most-Shorted Stocks Breaking Out

Another week of record heat in the U.S. has once again been matched by blistering all-time-highs in broader averages. But if you think it’s too late to make a solid purchase with strong odds for success, it’s time to give the following three market heavyweights and some of the today’s most-shorted stocks a look.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

NorthCoast ETF Portfolios Add Eurozone And Energy Exposure In Q2

Top holdings of midcap and large-cap ETFs in NorthCoast Asset Management's ETF portfolios soared to new heights in Q2. The firm navigated the prospects of inflation and the potential for interest rates to rise sooner than previously expected. NorthCoast opened an energy ETF position during the quarter and upped its...